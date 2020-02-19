A Mexican restaurant is set to open in the former Logan's Roadhouse location in Waynesboro.
According to the city's Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin, the Mexican restaurant will operate under the name Poncho's. Poncho's will take over the space that has been vacant since Logan's closed in September of 2016. The restaurant is located at 156 Lucy Lane beside DuPont Credit Union.
PBK Property Management VA, LLC, the owners of the property, said the location will open toward the end of the spring.
In addition to the future Poncho's restaurant, the restaurant owners also own Mexican restaurants in Charlottesville and Richmond, PBK said, including Casa Grande in the Richmond-area.
A representative of Poncho's declined to comment.
