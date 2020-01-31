Nestled on a 20-acre farm off Route 608 between Waynesboro and Staunton, locals may be familiar with the farm fresh brews of Stable Craft Brewing.
Beyond the brews, the farm also plays host to numerous farm-styled weddings with views of the Allegheny and Blue Ridge Mountains throughout the year, known as Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables.
New this year, the two companies will be consolidating into one — offering the same farm-styled weddings through the lens of Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hills.
“I think it’s going to cut down on the confusion and communication to my clients. They’re finding us through Hermitage Hill and think we’re just this horse farm,” said Craig Nargi, owner of the two companies. “They’re comparing us to places that are just a farm, but we're not just a farm. We’re a winery experience, and you can’t really compare me to another brewery because other breweries don’t look like this. That’s why we need to rebrand.”
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hills clientele are interested in just that — a relaxed, farm-styled wedding with good brews. But what sets their venue apart from other barn weddings is all in hospitality, Nargi said.
“So many places have opened up these wedding venues and barns,” Nargi said. “My concern is that a lot of them are not hospitality background. They’re just doing it on the weekend, they’ve never worked in hospitality, restaurants, hotels or any of the above. That is not something that I measure against. Sometimes it can be a make it up as you go business, and that’s not what we are.”
Brides searching for a venue will still receive all the same perks, if not more, that Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables offered before its merger with Stable Craft Brewery. The venue, originally a 1988 farm known as Waynesboro Stables, still highlights aspects including tack lockers, a riding ring and whiskey-barrel tables. On the brew side, the venue offers a “brew-your-own” experience, allowing couples to collaborate with their head brewer to make a wedding beer.
Recently, Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hills updated and relocated their bar area, updated its restrooms and will begin to offer farmhouse style catered meals.
The updated and new amenities will add to the guest experience, Nargi added.
“We’re talking about how to make the guest experience better. That’s the key element to how we operate. The experience starts when they step foot on the ground, and then as they move through,” he said.
And worrisome brides don’t have to fret about brewery guests crashing their wedding party — Nargi said the venue’s spaces have no crossover with the brewery.
“We’re not conveying that properly. They just look at it and think, ‘The breweries open, I’m not going there because I don’t want some random tourists popping in.’ I don’t blame them, but it doesn’t happen,” he said.
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hills also offers a bridal suite with a full bath, along with a groom’s changing room. In addition, the property features four Airbnb rentals, three 2-bedroom and one 1-bedroom option.
The venue offers weddings year round thanks to heated indoor spaces.
“I think that’s the big thing that separates us, too, is that last year we put a huge effort into doing Winter Wonderland Weddings,” Nargi said. “What we didn’t realize was so popular is when you hit November, about 80% of the venues around here don’t have heat.”
Nargi hopes the rebranding and merging of the two companies into one offers clarity for prospective guests.
“What we’re trying to do is shoot broad and wide and just say, ‘Hey, we’re a farm winery, farm cidery and farm brewery, and you want to book us because of that,” he said. “It’s a polite and professional way of saying, ‘Hey, this is what we are, and if this is what you’re looking for — you’re probably going to be thrilled with what you see.'”
