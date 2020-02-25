Now in its ninth year, the Mad Anthony Mud Run is again promising cold, messy fun this Saturday in Waynesboro.
The annual event, hosted by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, is named after Army officer and statesman General Anthony "Mad" Wayne. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Coyner Springs Park.
"The mud run is a great community event that brings together runners, coworkers, friends and visitors to Waynesboro," Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said. "This event is about adventure and comradery, one in which you probably want to bring something dry and warm to put on after."
Saturday temperatures are expected to be in the upper-20's to mid-30's as the mud run begins, with a sunny forecast predicted.
The course covers just shy of 5 miles and participants will climb walls, crawl through mud and cross through tunnels. The course will have 16 obstacles, including a sandbag carry over balance beams, which is new this year.
The mud run is not officially timed, and is suited for all fitness levels. Reeve added that one unique feature of the mud run is to compete as an individual or a team.
"Over the years we have had teams of different makeups participate. Some are groups representing their local gym, a police department, multiple generations of one family or friends out to have fun in the mud," she said. "Whether you are on a team or running solo, the comradery among participants can still be felt."
Online registration is ongoing through noon on Friday at www.runthevalley.com. In person registration can be done Friday at Home Depot on Windigrove Drive in Waynesboro between 5-7 p.m.
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center will receive a portion of the event proceeds, and participants can make a donation to SVASC on the registration website. As of Monday, more than $500 had been raised for the shelter.
