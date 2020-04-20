Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County residents filed 2,880 unemployment claims in the first two weeks of April as the coronavirus outbreak has forced countless businesses across the state to close, laying off or furloughing employees.
Virginia's unemployment rate stood at 3.3% in March, but the jobless rate was calculated using data collected before the worst impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the unemployment rate jumped to 3.3% in March from 2.6% in February as an additional 29,709 Virginians became unemployed.
In the past four weeks, 410,762 Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits, or about 9% of the state's workforce.
The jobless rate for April is expected to reach 8% to 8.5% and continue rising in May and June according to Sonya Waddell, a vice president and economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
In the SAW region, more than 2,000 claims were made between the weeks ending March 14 and March 28 alone including 842 in Staunton, 715 in Augusta County and 591 in Waynesboro.
Moving into April, Augusta County residents have filed 1,011 claims combined from the weeks ending April 4 and April 11. Staunton city residents filed 952 claims in that same time frame, while Waynesboro city had 917.
