Dear Reader,
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. To support the local business community during the COVID-19 crisis, The News Virginian has launched two free options to local businesses for directory services.
Special thanks go out to McKee Foods, Wright Way Hyundai and Augusta Equipment Company for sponsoring our Support Local Now initiative and helping The News Virginian cover the cost. Because of these important sponsors, we are able to offer these programs to local businesses for free.
We are excited about Support Local Now. This initiative consists of two platforms, both free to businesses: the “Buy Local” gift card directory and the “Yes, We’re Open” business directory.
Businesses that are temporarily closed can participate in our Buy Local gift card directory, which encourages consumers to support them now and shop later when they reopen.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or on their ecommerce site. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is selling gift cards at NewsVirginian.com/buylocal and purchase a gift card to support your favorite business today.
If you are a local business offering gift cards for sale and interested in listing your business in our directory, fill out this short form. We’ll take care of the rest.
Yes, We’re Open Directory is a separate platform that tells our readers and online subscribers what local businesses are open and any special measures they are taking during the COVID-19 crisis. If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call your sales representative or email Peter Lynch at plynch@newsvirginian.com.
Sincerely,
News Virginian staff
