Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, the World Health Organization designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.
Wednesday is National Nurses Day in the U.S.
“They’re exceedingly important,” said William Doherty, Augusta Health’s chief medical officer. “Doctors would be lost without nurses.”
Doherty, who has been with Augusta Health for more than a year, lives in Staunton and came to the Valley after serving as chief medical officer of a hospital in Boston. He graduated medical school in 1985, and his orthopedic career began in 1993.
Doherty’s wife is a nurse, but has been a stay-at-home mother since the couple began having children.
“A nurse — it’s amazing how integral they are to the care team now,” Doherty said.
In recent years, a team approach to treating patients has become routine, and Doherty said that nurses are a patient’s eyes and ears.
Nurses are on the floor caring for patients 24/7.
“Doctors can’t always be on the floor at the same time,” Doherty said.
Nurses are “so caring” to patients, and serve as care managers and navigators for patients battling cancer.
“They are the ones that make patients more at ease, and families,” Doherty said.
He said nurses are also able to explain to a patient and family members more clearly what is going on medically and what is going on with treatment.
“I’d be lost without nurses,” Doherty said.
In Doherty’s career, he said he has learned that when a nurse gives him a suggestion for a patient, he should follow it, because the nurse is usually right.
Nurses “are an unbelievable part of the response to this pandemic,” Doherty said of COVID-19. So he is not surprised by WHO’s designation for 2020.
“And 2020 is the year of the nurse,” Doherty said.
Bethany Mohler lives in Raphine and is clinical coordinator of Augusta Health’s Medical Unit.
She grew up in Rockbridge County.
“I’ve always been drawn to helping people in some way,” Mohler said. “I was torn between whether I would be a teacher or a nurse.”
Then an opportunity to work with nurses at Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke her senior year of high school made the decision for her.
She said the nurses she worked with “were able to shine a light on how” nurses can change a patient’s situation. Nurses oversee “all aspects of their care.”
“It just drew me in and I never looked back,” she said.
Mohler was also drawn to nursing because several members of her family had medical issues when she was growing up. And, when she was 9 years old, Mohler had supraventricular tachycardia, a regular, abnormally fast heart beat.
Mohler said the most rewarding aspect of being a nurse is “just the little things.”
“You become the patient’s eyes and ears,” Mohler said. “You’re their voice when sometimes they don’t have one.”
Communication between a nurse and a patient, as well as the patient’s nutritionist, physician and everyone else involved in a patient’s care, “is the most vital thing.”
“You’re the link that holds everything together,” Mohler said.
Mohler has been at Augusta Health for eight years, the first five of which she was a critical care nurse.
She said the most challenging aspect of being a nurse is that sometimes it can be difficult “to separate your emotions from the care of the patient.”
Connecting with patients is important for a nurse, but it can be “difficult to put emotions aside to do what’s best for the patient.”
Mohler said that Augusta Health has put employees first during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just could not be more proud to work for Augusta Health right now in the midst of a pandemic and a worldwide crisis,” Mohler said.
The hospital in Fishersville provides meals for employees, according to Mohler, and lodging when necessary for employees who are afraid to go home and endanger their families with coronavirus.
“They have gone above and beyond to redeploy staff to other areas so everyone has a job,” she said.
Lara Smith of Staunton has been at Augusta Health for two years. A registered nurse who received her degree from James Madison University in 2014, Smith is normally in the cardiac cath lab, but for the past month has been helping in the ICU.
Smith grew up in Raphine and attended Rockbridge County High School. Her mother and mother-in-law are also nurses.
She at first attended JMU and obtained a degree in 2009 with the intent to pursue a career in politics.
“I spent a lot of my life trying not to be my mom,” Smith said.
In politics, Smith said she hoped “just to inflect change and help people.”
But after an internship and obtaining her first degree in 2009 amidst the Great Recession, Smith said she realized she wanted to stay in the Valley.
Meanwhile, she waited tables and did some soul searching.
“And I realized I probably should be doing something where I could make a direct impact to people,” she said.
So she returned to JMU for a degree in nursing.
“I think it’s because I can make a difference for somebody in a really short amount of time,” Smith said of the most rewarding aspect of her job.
Nurses meet individuals at some of the worst times in their lives, and, because of that, Smith said “you feel like the things you do have the most consequences.”
“So you feel like what you do matters,” Smith said of being a nurse.
She enjoys forming connections with patients. She said she can meet someone, and within a couple of hours “you can feel changed from that experience.”
Smith meets people when they are at their most vulnerable, yet they are willing to quickly open up to her about what is going on.
While in the cardiac cath lab, Smith said she sometimes encounters death, but more so since being in the ICU where families make “agonizing decisions” about a loved one’s care.
Smith said sometimes families must decide whether to continue treatment with medication or to consider if their loved one would not want that.
That is when Smith’s job becomes about making the patient as comfortable as possible.
Smith said that the restriction of visitors in the hospital because of the pandemic has given nurses more work to do, because family members are not right there with the patient providing information and comfort.
“That has been a really tough thing. It’s been really hard on all of us: patients, nurses and hospital staff,” Smith said.
Nurses are doing the best they can without family members present. Smith said that sometimes that can mean just holding her patient’s hand so that they know they are not alone.
The challenge of nursing for Smith is “not taking it home too much” and not bringing anything going on at home to work and let if affect patient care.
She said she does not find it difficult to be with a patient when they die.
“I think that’s one of the most rewarding parts [of being a nurse],” Smith said.
The tough part is not going home and continuing to think about the decisions she made at work, because nurses and doctors make quick decisions all day.
“And, it’s life or death most of the time.”
Smith said she would like to thank the Valley community, including everyone who has made masks and provided food for employees at Augusta Health during the pandemic.
“We’ve all been really moved by the support of our community.”
Between members of the community and hospital staff providing added support, Smith said “it’s hard not to feel loved and supported in all this.”
