Waynesboro’s economic development authority called an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the economic impacts of COVID-19, as well as post-emergency recovery.
“This is going to impact city revenue as well as business revenue,” said Greg Hitchin, the city’s director of economic development and tourism. “To what extent, nobody knows.”
Hitchin said that 72% of the city’s revenue comes from other sources that may or may not be affected. However, directly affected will be meals, lodging and sales tax which is roughly 27% of the overall city budget.
“Some part of that 27% will be affected, and there will be a decline in city revenues for the current fiscal year and more likely the next fiscal year,” he said.
In addition to city revenues, the EDA discussed COVID-19’s potential impact on jobs and employment in the city. According to Hitchin, early figures suggest coronavirus will have a minor impact on 20% of employment while 45% of employment will be moderately impacted and 35% of employment severely impacted.
Chmura Economics and Analytics based out of Richmond studied 384 metro area in the U.S. to develop a “COVID-19 economic vulnerability index.” The index gauges the negative impact the pandemic may have on jobs in a region.
According to their data, the company ranks the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area at a 95 on a scale of 100 on the vulnerability index. An average vulnerability index score is 100, representing the average job loss expected in the U.S., while higher scores indicate that job losses may be greater. Conversely, a lower index score means fewer predicted job losses in comparison to the national average.
Hitchin noted the area’s score is slightly below average, but still pretty high on the vulnerability index.
“What does that mean in the future? The future is certainly unclear, or the crystal ball is a little cloudy,” he said.
A few things Hitchin said may happen from an economic perspective is an increase in regional tourism with airlines and airplane trips being some of the last things to recover, a broad shift to online that will continue to accelerate, and a “dramatic impact” on small business.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDA launched almost immediately an emergency loan fund. Since its creation, 11 loans totaling $44,000 have been granted — effectively depleting the EDA’s emergency loan fund. However, the EDA is working on replenishing the funds to assist more companies. Applications may still be submitted online at waynesborobusiness.com/emergency-loan-application/ and will be considered if more funds become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.