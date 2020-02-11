A 36-year-old man died Monday after a workplace accident at Liphart Steel in Verona.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before noon deputies were dispatched to the facility on Mid Valley Lane. The worker, Thomas Breeden, was pronounced deceased by fire and rescue personnel.
Investigators learned that Breeden was "attempting to slide the tandem axels on a flatbed trailer when he became pinned."
Breeden was transported to the medical examiners office in Roanoke for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing, and is being handled by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"This was a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Breeden family and his co-workers," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.
