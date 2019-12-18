A 19-year-old was transported to Augusta Health for non-life threatening injuries after colliding with an oncoming train Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia State Police said that at 1:16 p.m. trooper A.J. Garasimowicz responded to a crash on Commerce Road near Highway 11 in Staunton.
Police said a 2018 Hyundai was traveling west on Commerce Road when it came to a stop at the railroad tracks. The car then rolled onto the tracks, colliding with an oncoming train.
The train struck the front of the vehicle, causing the car to spin around. The freight trail was undamaged and continued down the tracks. The railroad intersection was not equipped with active traffic control devices.
The driver, Rachel Hicks, of Greenville, was charged with failure to yield to a train.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.