Differences in religion, race and political opinions were left at the door of the Rosenwald Community Center in Port Republic on Saturday for the first Unity in the Community.
Members of the community gathered for music, food, fellowship and conversation.
“It’s cold outside, but the warmth is on the inside,” said Joyce Colemon, president of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP.
Colemon said the hope is the event will become an annual event, if not held quarterly.
Colemon and she would like to see more community members be inspired to serve on boards and committees in the community.
“This is what it’s all about,” Colemon said. “We can’t heal in isolation.”
The idea for Unity in the Community came from a collaboration of community members, the NAACP and the city of Waynesboro.
Colemon said that black Americans and white Americans joined together in 1909 to establish the NAACP in response to violence against blacks. And Americans need to come together again now against hatred in America in order to make a difference.
“I’m just so elated, and the energy is so high, and the smiling faces and the music is uplifting the spirits,” Colemon said of the event’s turnout.
Colemon said she hoped Saturday’s event would bring all members of the community together.
“We just want folks to feel welcomed,” she said. “We don’t want this to be a one-time thing.”
In addition to sharing information from community organizations, Colemon said she hoped Saturday would encourage the community that having different opinions is all right.
“We can meet at the table and have discussions,” Colemon said.
She was glad for the diversity of community members attending, and she thanked God “for the unity in this community.”
“You can’t say you’re a community when you don’t celebrate different cultures,” Colemon said.
Saturday’s event was an opportunity to learn about organizations in the community. Representatives were available from the Virginia Department of Health, Blue Ridge Community College, New Directions Inc., Waynesboro Public Library and many more.
“Communication. Good old fashioned face-to-face communication,” said Sgt. Fred Smith of Waynesboro Police Department.
Smith said he liked the turnout from the community, and the diversity among community members. Getting information out to the public “is a good thing.”
Henry Banks has lived in Waynesboro for 35 years.
“It’s beautiful,” he said.
Banks said he is active with the Waynesboro YMCA, the American Legion and the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. He is also a minister for a church in Nelson County.
“It brings people together,” Banks said of Saturday’s event. “There’s nothing like bringing people out together.”
He said he was happy to see a few members of the community whom he had not seen in awhile.
“There’s such positive energy in there,” said Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short.
Short said he was happy with the community turnout, and how well the combination of music and exhibitors worked together.
Tools and resources provided by exhibitors could be taken home by residents Saturday, Short said, to their neighborhoods and help them find ways to get involved.
“It takes a collective effort to bring positive change to any community,” Short said.
Saturday’s event was organized, he said, in response to “too much noise” on television and in the media.
“This is an opportunity that centers our community and brings everyone together,” Short said.
