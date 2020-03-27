Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Augusta County involving a pedestrian.
At 5:54 a.m. on Thursday, according to police, a 26-year-old man was walking with traffic in the travel lane on Route 250 west of Frog Pond Road when he was struck by a 2007 Mazda sedan.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, the press release stated.
He was transported to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The woman driving the sedan is from Staunton and was not injured in the crash. She will not be charged.
Trooper J.S. Martin continues to investigate the crash.
