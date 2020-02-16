STUARTS DRAFT — The sun was shining on Saturday, but don’t be fooled: it was just a few degrees above freezing as 69 participants lined up to dash into a lake.
The dive into the cold water is all part of Valley Associates for Independent Livings’s annual Arctic Dip fundraiser at Shenandoah Acres Family Campground in Stuarts Draft.
VAIL staff, staff’s family and friends, business partners, as well as community members, participated in the fundraising event, now in its sixth year, which raised a record-breaking $27,715 for the organization.
Along with the “dippers” who formed themselves into different teams, were onlookers cheering them as they ran into the icy water.
One of the first groups to rush into the lake was VAIL Executive Director Gayl Brunk’s team, Frozen Stiff. Brunk, whose enthusiasm for the event was evident as she charged into the water with her team, said the fundraiser has grown since its start six years ago.
“This fundraiser fills a huge need,” said Brunk. “VAIL does a lot of fee-for-service, but then VAIL also serves a lot of individuals who don’t come with a funding stream attached to them who are looking for services. This fundraiser is what empowers us to be able to provide the extensive level of service that we do.”
Presently serving more than 500 individuals a year in the five cities and five counties of planning district 6, VAIL originated from the collective efforts of five families in 1988 who wanted community based services for their children who had disabilities, according to Brunk. This district includes Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, Buena Vista, Lexington, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland.
“[The families] wanted their children to have the opportunity to live in their own home, to work in competitive employment, and to just be part of community,” Brunk said.
Classes teaching independent living skills, advocacy work, education on the Individualized Education Program process, home modifications for those with disabilities technical assistance to contractors and building officials to meet ADA requirements and transitioning individuals from high school back into the community are among the many services offered by VAIL, Brunk added.
By 2000, Brunk said VAIL became the center for independent living as it is defined by the Rehabilitation Act, meaning 51% of VAIL staff as well as their board of directors must be persons with disabilities.
Two of these staff members were VAIL social worker Alana Stephenson and a federal work study student in occupational therapy with VAIL, Kate Van Emmerik. Emmerik and Stephenson were part of the “Ice Queens” team who dipped in style by lining up upon a red carpet of wrapping paper.
“It’s been really incredible,” said Emmerik of her experience with VAIL. “I love what they get to do for people with disabilities and just helping them live as independently as possible is something that meshes really well with occupational therapy.”
Another group of Saturday’s arctic dippers were the “Arctic Pandas,” a team of eight who formed in memory of a coworker who supported the event’s cause.
“She passed away this June,” said coworker Danielle Aliff. “She and I were supposed to do it last year, but I tore my ACL so I couldn’t. We were supposed to do it this year, so we got a group together to do it in her memory this year.”
One of the Artic Pandas members was Megan Liguori who said the actual dip “was not that bad,” and the “build-up was the worst part.”
She and her team said they plan to return next year and make the fundraiser a yearly tradition.
As VAIL’s Artic Dip came to a close and participants wrapped themselves in towels and changed into dry clothing, Brunk was elated with the turnout and funds raised, which not only exceeded VAIL’s goal of $25,000, but broke their previous fundraising record of $19,256 from 2019.
What is more, Brunk was grateful for their partnership with Shenandoah Acres and excited by the increasing number of participants.
“Shenandoah Acres has been phenomenal to work with,” Brunk said. “The Artic Dip has been held here every year and has continued to grow over the years.”
Among volunteers at the event were the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad who provided emergency services, and Stuarts Draft Boy Scout Troop 84, who kept a fire blazing to warm the artic dippers.
This community bond in VAIL’s Artic Dip was felt by participants including Emerald Green, of Harrisonburg, who said “It was an awesome Artic Dip — I can tell there is a lot of community here, and I love seeing everybody coming together.”
