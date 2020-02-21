The Waynesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grayson Avenue in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshall George Fitzgerald said crews were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. on Friday and that it took at least an hour to get the fire under control.
“We had a lot of fire in the walls, a lot of fire in the attic,” Fitzgerald said.
The fire likely broke through a crack in the chimney that ran through the middle of the house. The occupants had added wood to their wood stove “a couple hours” before the fire when they were going to bed for the night.
“The fire got out the crack in the liner and ended up igniting the wood that was in the attic stairway that was shut off by a door, so it would appear that the attic ended up catching fire before the occupants really knew that the house was on fire at all,” Fitzgerald said.
As of Friday evening, the names of the people in the house had not been released.
However, several family members were on the scene Friday morning as the firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.
“We got the call at 4:35 a.m.,” said Ellen Fridley, a family relative, while watching the firefighters.
Family members said the mother and a pregnant granddaughter were taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville. One was treated for smoke inhalation and the other was treated for burns sustained to her face and arm. Both women were discharged Friday afternoon.
The grandmother, family members said, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is in stable condition.
On Friday, a GoFundMe was created to raise money for the family — a great grandmother, grandmother, mother, pregnant daughter and her baby’s father.
According to the GoFundMe campaign, the family “lost everything” in the fire and three people were sent to the hospital.
To decrease the chance of a structure fire, Fitzgerald said homeowners should have chimneys inspected annually, if not biannually, and cleaned on a regular basis.
