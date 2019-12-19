A renovation and expansion totaling more than $96 million could be on the horizon for Middle River Regional Jail after the authority board approved submitting a community-based corrections plan to the Virginia Board of Corrections.
On Dec. 3, the MRRJ authority recommended the more than $96 million plan that would include a 400-bed minimum housing unit with the potential to house an additional 400 inmates in the future. The plan also recommends renovations or additions to the jail’s lobby, property storage, mental health treatment facilities, medical facilities, kitchen, laundry, warehouse and maintenance facilities.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeffrey Newton said submitting the community-based corrections plan is the first step in keeping any future potential project moving forward.
“There’s two pieces to the community-based corrections plan — needs assessment which looks at how many beds you need, and a planning study which uses the needs assessment to determine how you’re going to meet that,” Newton said.
After submitting the community-based corrections plan to the Virginia Board of Corrections for review and approval, the project would then be submitted to the 2021 legislative session for approval of state funding. Virginia will cover 25% of construction costs if the project is approved by the General Assembly.
If approved, this would be the jail’s first major expansion and renovation project since opening in 2006.
“We’re really at the infancy stages of this project. What the board authorized us to do is continue to move forward. If the board had not authorized us to submit the plan this month, we would not be able to submit a plan until next year at the same time,” Newton said.
MRRJ, which houses inmates from Augusta County, Waynesboro, Staunton, Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, has a rated inmate capacity of 396 with an average daily inmate population of more than 900 in 2019. The board’s resolution states that “with the increased inmate population, there are increasing requirements for the provision of treatment for inmate mental health conditions, substance abuse disorders and medical care.”
The board considered two other possible options from Moseley Architects, the firm hired to develop a needs assessment and planning study for the community-based corrections plan. The second option also included a 400-bed minimum housing unit at a cost of $58,441,761, but did not have an option to add 400 more in the future. The third option addresses more immediate needs with a 200-bed minimum community custody facility at a cost of $40,033,233.
Newton said the board chose the largest project, but the project’s “size and scope” may change.
However, submitting the community-based corrections plan does not authorize any construction and does not mean the authority is bound to a future project. If approved, it could be between 2023 or 2024 before any construction begins, Newton added.
“Really all we’re doing is submitting the plan so we can keep the project moving forward on the timeline that we’d like to have,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do before the board is ready to make a decision about what any future construction project will look like.”
