Waynesboro Fire Department responded to multiple calls Friday after a power line and transformer caught fire, causing a chain reaction of calls for smoke in buildings around the city.
Units responded to calls for smoke in the structure at three locations beginning shortly before 6 p.m. at Sweet Frog, Lowe’s and Westwood Hills Elementary School.
“The power has come back on, gone off and come back on, so there are electrical issues with HVAC units or electrical issues in general,” said Chandler Hardy, a captain with the Waynesboro Fire Department.
As of press time, it was unclear what damage each building sustained, if any.
