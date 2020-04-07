The coronavirus pandemic might be the perfect excuse to grab a tackle box and pole and go fishing.
After all, fishing is one of a few outdoor activities that can be done with proper social distancing and River City residents have plenty of options on where to cast a line, said Tommy Lawhorne, co-owner of South River Fly Shop on Main Street in downtown Waynesboro.
“Waynesboro’s a great place for fishing,” Lawhorne said Tuesday eveing. “If you go down between the Main Street and Broad Street bridges by Constitution Park, you will almost always see someone fishing.”
South River Fly Shop has reduced its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, only 10 or fewer people are allowed in the store, including employees, in accordance to the state ban on large gatherings.
“We normally only have two or three customers in the store at one time,” Lawhorne said.
With 14,000 square feet, Lawhorne said space is not an issue.
“We have plenty of room,” he said.
South River Fly Shop focuses on flying fishing, which is more expensive than conventional fishing and might not be the best choice for beginners.
“You can’t fly fish from the bank,” Lawhorne said. “You have to wade in to be more effective.”
The equipment needed for fly fishing, which includes waders and boots in addition to fishing gear, will cost about $400 for each individual, Lawhorne said.
Parents looking for an activity for their children while practicing social distancing should consider taking their child to Basic City Park on Genicom Drive in Waynesboro, where conventional fishing is allowed only for youth 15 years old or younger through June 15.
“You can buy a rod and reel at Walmart for $30,” Lawhorne said. “Anyone can afford to do it.”
Although parents can help their children prepare to fish, they are not allowed to fish at Basic City Park.
“You can help cast, but you can’t help land fish,” Lawhorne said. “If you’re the one reeling the fish in, then you’re the one fishing.”
Any fish caught at Basic City Park can be kept, which is another reason why it’s a good location for beginners 15 years old or younger.
“If you take kids fishing and they don’t catch anything, they won’t want to go back,” Lawhorne said.
When the coronavirus pandemic ends, Sherando Lake and Elkhorn Lake are two other good places for conventional fishing, he said. The two Mint Springs lakes near Crozet also are good options.
“For folks who look for more of a lake opportunity, fishing is still open at Sherando Lake recreation area, but camping is closed,” Lawhorne said. “Same with Elkhorn Lake in the [George Washington] National Forest out west of Staunton. If someone’s looking for a more back country experience there’s a lot of native trout streams in the George Washington National Forest and in the Shenandoah National Park.”
Lawhorne prefers fly fishing because it’s more demanding, he said.
“It’s more challenging,” Lawhorne said. “It’s a lot more reading the water and figuring where the fish are.”
A good place to go fly fishing is in downtown Waynesboro at Constitution Park between the bridges on Main and Broad streets. However, it is catch and release only in this area of the South River.
“It’s a cold stretch even in the summer so trout don’t die out,” Lawhorne said. “They can live year-long there.”
This area is about two miles long — from the Wayne Avenue bridge, down past Main Street and Broad Street, all the way to Second Street.
Another good place for any type of fishing is from Ridgeview Park to the Wayne Avenue Bridge.
“The regulations change at the Wayne Avenue bridge,” Lawhorne said. “You’re able to keep fish upstream of the bridge, but not allowed to keep fish downstream to the bridge.”
Fishing above the Wayne Avenue bridge is a good option for people who want to keep a meal from their fishing trip or go out with kids to catch a few fish for dinner.
Because baits and lures may be used, there tends to be more conventional fishing than fly fishing done in this area of the South River.
For more information about fishing in the Waynesboro area, visit Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries‘ website.
