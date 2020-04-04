Bicycling is not just for children.
Adults are getting fit and active by riding with the wind in their hair also.
While public gymnasiums and swimming pools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, bicycling adheres to social distancing restrictions.
Kyle Lawrence lives in Harrisonburg and is executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, which serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
“I stayed here because of the immense recreational opportunities, particularly biking,” said Lawrence of living in the Valley after graduating from James Madison University.
The Valley is special, according to Lawrence, for its opportunities for road biking and mountain biking, both of which he participates in.
Lawrence rides a bicycle to work every day and around town.
For beginners, Lawrence said he recommends Bike the Valley’s web site, which is available through the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission for route information.
“Finding the right route is the first challenging part,” Lawrence said for beginners.
Learning what terrain and topography are right for them can be difficult for beginners, as well as finding safe and quiet routes to ride.
He said he also encourages beginners to call or email local bicycle shop, which he called “local treasures” of bicycling information.
The next step for beginning bicyclists is the right equipment.
“I think the most important piece is a bike should be comfortable,” Lawrence said, as well as the helmet.
Lawrence said no reason exists for a bicycle or helmet to be uncomfortable for a rider.
A bicycle should be functional, including appropriate air in both tires and that the bicycle fits in the rider. Fit includes, Lawrence said, seat height and seat comfort.
“Helmets are a really good idea. We encourage people to wear helmets,” Lawrence said.
The fit of a helmet is also important.
“It’s inherently fun. For the most people it feels a lot less like exercising,” Lawrence said of bicycling as a fitness option.
Bicycling also conjures up memories of childhood.
“Riding a bike is playful,” Lawrence said, while also being good exercise.
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition has 1,000 members in the Valley, and works in the community to ensure that opportunities exist for every type of bicycling, including more greenways and trails.
“We hope to continue seeing that expansion of all of it,” Lawrence said.
Ann Cundy lives in Staunton and is director of transportation for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.
Cundy said her love of bicycling was renewed in adulthood in 2014 after the birth of her second child. She wanted to reconnect with adults.
“I’m missing my group ride,” said Cundy of social distancing restrictions during the pandemic preventing her bicycle riding group to ride together.
On Friday, Cundy said her husband was out bicycling while she was at home with their two children, and she looked forward to getting out on a bicycle Saturday.
Cundy said that with the pandemic she has been telling everyone she knows she is glad she is not a member of a gym and dependent on a gym’s resources for fitness opportunities because gyms are closed now to comply with social distancing restrictions.
Cundy’s son learned to ride a bicycle without training wheels on the South River Greenway in Waynesboro, she said, when he was three and a half years old.
The greenway is an excellent route for bicyclists because it if flat and paved.
Bicyclists in the Valley can find road routes on bikethevalley.org, which can be printed out or downloaded to their Smartphones for easy reference.
“We live in an amazing part of Virginia for road cycling, Cundy said.
And now is a great time for bicyclists because winds are dropping and the days are longer.
“It’s a great option for getting some exercise that’s not indoors being in a gym,” Cundy said.
She encouraged bicyclists to wear a helmet.
