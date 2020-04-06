Public beaches were forced to close under Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order issued March 30, but for those missing the water — Waynesboro’s South River is calling.
Paddlers can still enjoy Waynesboro’s water trail, which runs from Ridgeview Park to Basic Park, while adhering to social distancing recommendations. David Hennel, who has paddled the South River “at least 1,000 times,” recommends beginners try the portion of the trail from Constitution Park to Basic Park.
“The South River is a seasonal river. I use the river like some people would go for a walk on the Greenway Trail, I go for a paddle on the river,” said Hennel, who's enjoyed the South River since moving to the area in 2002. “It’s a small, intimate river. It’s very relaxing, but it does require some maneuvering skills.”
Before dipping a kayak or canoe into the river, Hennel recommends checking the Waynesboro gauge located on Meadowbrook Road near River City Collective golf course under the Lyndhurst bridge. As long as the river is above 2.75 or 3 feet and no more than 5 feet high, paddlers are good to go. USGS Waynesboro gauge data also can be found online at waterdata.usgs.gov.
Because of potential hazards including downed trees, Hennel doesn’t recommend paddling solo — but paddling can be done with family members or while maintaining social distance with friends.
The city of Waynesboro’s parks and recreation department recommends those using one vehicle to paddle upstream and float back to the put-in location. For two vehicles, a second vehicle can be dropped at the take-out location. Other options also include using one vehicle and a bike or using a friend to pick you up when you’re finished paddling.
“It’s a good way to get out and still have social distancing. We’re very seldom close to one another when we’re out,” Hennel said.
Hennel also operates a Facebook group, “South River Paddler,” as a resource for individuals interested in paddling. In addition, the group often posts about potential hazards and coordinates volunteer river clean ups.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones said the department does not currently have a firm start date when the city will offer its kayak rentals again. However, Rockfish Gap Outfitters in Waynesboro is still offering kayak rentals and sales.
Rockfish Gap Outfitters Store Manager Rich Gibson said rentals usually begin to peak in May and June because the water is still cold, and that rentals offer a “try before you buy” or day-trip options. Rockfish Gap Outfitters rentals are “pick up and take where you want to go” and come with paddles and life jackets. However, the store does not offer shuttles, so customers must have a reliable way to transport the kayaks.
Currently, Rockfish Gap Outfitters is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Gibson recommends paddling on a weekday to avoid crowds, if possible.
