Just like Peyton Skillman, many of us are feeling cooped up these days.
Running is a good way to get outside, maintain social distancing and get in some exercise. Many area parks are open for running as are some of the local high school tracks. Or runners can find a nice neighborhood or rural country road with low traffic counts for their run.
The paved loop at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park is 1.34 miles. In Waynesboro, the South River Greenway Trail is 1.2 miles. Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park has three wooded trails that total 5 miles when looped together. In Lexington the Chessie Trail, which follows an old rail bed and canal path, follows the Maury River for 7 miles until it reaches Buena Vista.
If you are new to the sport of running, or haven’t run for a while, keep a few things in mind. First, you need good shoes. A personal fitting isn’t possible right now, but Sole Focus Running Shop in Staunton will communicate with you by email and offers curbside pick-up service if you need shoes or socks.
Second, start slow and work your way up. There are plenty of online resources to help you start your work-out and get into a routine that allows you to work up slowly. One of the most popular is a free app that can be downloaded to your phone called Couch to 5K (C25K). This app starts you off slowly with a 30-minute workout that is mostly walking interspersed with very, very short intervals of running.
C25K is designed to have even the worst couch potatoes running a 5-kilometer race in 9 weeks. Imagine yourself running a 5K race in June after the governor’s stay at home order is supposed to end. Maybe it’s time to get off the couch, get outside and help flatten the curves — both the virus curve and our all-too-abundant curves created by too much inactivity. If you agree, then I suggest you make a run for it.
