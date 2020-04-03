It might be time to head for the mountains.
Despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s new stay-at-home order, outdoor activity is encouraged and, as it stands, national parks, Virginia state parks and local trails will are open for public enjoyment.
Hikers are, however, encouraged to take precautions and visit trails near their homes.
“We are looking for people to come to the park to walk the trails, go hiking, participate in physical activity, and get the exercise needed, but we are also encouraging folks to stay the parks closer to home,” said Dave Neudeck, spokesman for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Neudeck urged visitors to follow social distancing practices in order to keep trails open.
“We are stressing Gov. Northam’s orders for social distancing so we can keep the parks open,” said Neudeck. “As park visitors adhere to these requirements, I think it will go well and we can continue to have the parks open.”
State Parks
Both Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and Shenandoah River State Park in Bentonville are nearby state parks open to visitors.
If one plans on visiting, parking fees are still in place and hikers should plan to bring a cash or check for self-pay parking. Neudick said these fees are $5-7 dollars per vehicle at this time of year.
National Parks
Unlike State parks, National Parks are free for visitors at this time. And, even better, they are located conveniently near Augusta County residents.
These nearby national parks include the Shenandoah National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail.
For the inquiring or inexperienced hiker, national park websites list popular trails with difficulty and mileage ratings.
Shenandoah National Park, for example, is described as “great beginner trail,” according to the Appalachian Trail website.
Bear Den Mountain in Waynesboro and Blackrock Summit in Afton are some of the more manageable trails listed on the AT webite. Bear Den extends 1-2.2 miles and l Blackrock is a mile long with a 160-foot elevation gain.
Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway also serve those who prefer to enjoy the views and freedom of the outdoors from the comfort of a car.
Local Trails
Although local trails are more-or-less innumerable in the Augusta County area, a few well-liked and frequently trodden trails are Dobie Mountain in Waynesboro, 6.8 miles; Elliot Knob in Swoope, 8.5 miles; and Humpback Rocks in Waynesboro, 8.4 miles.
As locals maintain health and sanity during the COVID-19 crisis, the mountains at our doorstep might help.
The park’s open status depends on how the virus develops, access to visitors may change in the coming weeks or months, which means would-be hikers check with state and national parks before making a trip.
