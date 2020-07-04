LYNDHURST — Eight cats and five dogs found freedom from the animal shelter at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center Fourth of July adoption special on Saturday.
The shelter lowered adoption fees to just $4 in honor of the holiday for the second year in a row. There were seven adoptions in total, and six other animals went home with foster families.
“We had a lot of success with it last year,” said office assistant Jennifer Jones. “Even though it’s the actual Fourth of July on a Saturday this year, we thought it was still worth it.”
Staff members and volunteers worked together to make sure the event was a success.
“It’s really just a way for us to try and connect with the community,” Jones said. “With everything going on right now, everyone’s in a budget crunch.”
The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services has some of the lowest adoption prices in the area, but Saturday’s event was a way to find the animals good homes during this difficult time, Jones said.
Those who were interested in adopting an animal during the event were required to fill out an online application for approval before Saturday. The staff hoped from the increase in applications they received last week that there would be a good turnout.
A friendly dog named Winston got adopted by the Nielsen family. He had only been at the shelter for three weeks.
“We had a dog about five years ago before we moved here,” the couple said. “We missed having a dog.”
The Fishersville couple has a grandson who loves dogs, but he can’t have one of his own because of their large family. The couple is excited to have a dog their grandson can play with.
The Nielsens had rescued two other dogs in the past and wanted to make sure their next dog was also from a shelter.
Saturday’s event was the first time volunteers had been allowed in the animal shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down non-essential businesses in March.
Lauren Skelly, who has volunteered and fostered at the shelter for a year and a half now, was excited to be able to volunteer during the adoption special.
Skelly loves interacting with families and being able to connect them with animals for adoption.
“That’s my favorite part,” she said. “It’s really fun to get to meet them.”
Skelly was happy to see so many animals were getting adopted at the event.
Online applications and a list of animals available for adoption can be found on the SVASC.
