A member of Congressman Ben Cline's staff will hold mobile office hours at the Waynesboro Public Library on Tuesday, March 17.
A staff member will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet with citizens, assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.
The event will be in the first floor conference room of the library, located at 600 South Wayne Avenue.
Cline, R-Botetourt, represents Virginia's 6th congressional district which spans across the wwest-central portion of the state including Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Prior, Cline represented the 24th district in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 sessions.
