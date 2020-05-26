The Waynesboro Noon Rotary Club has not been able to convene for their weekly luncheon meeting during the last two months but that has not kept them from looking for ways to help the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary Club of Waynesboro donated $5,000 to both Valley Pastoral Counseling Center and Valley Hope Counseling Center to support their Client Assistance Funds.
A donation of $1,000 was given to The United Way to help supply hygiene kits for families picking up meals at city schools.
A donation of $3,000 went to the Valley Program for Aging to help fund Meals on Wheels and $5,000 went to the Salvation Army to help with their rent assistance program.
Both WARM and the YMCA also received $5,000.
In addition, a recent Rotary grant of $1,400 went toward the Lunches for Locals Experiencing Homelessness project implemented by the YMCA.
“The Waynesboro Y greatly appreciates the generosity of the Rotary Club of Waynesboro to support our community, and the families that need us most," Jeff Fife, Director of the YMCA had this to say about the donations it received. "Rotary funds will provide critical resources for our COVID-19 relief efforts in the form of gift cards/grocery cards to those in need as well essential supplies. It will also assist in our childcare for essential employees. Rotary has always been leaders in our community, region, and internationally and we’re proud to partner with Rotary in these unprecedented challenging times.”
Rotary is an international organization founded on the principle of "Service Above Self" so stepping up during this crisis is happening in clubs all over the world.
