If the signs on the door and disconnected phone lines are any indicator, the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Waynesboro appears to have closed.
Signs on the front doors Tuesday read, “This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you.”
The restaurants main phone line also was disconnected as of Tuesday.
Virginia ABC retail licenses show that the Waynesboro restaurant surrendered its liquor license effective May 15.
Additionally, the Waynesboro location is no longer listed on the company’s list of locations. The closest location listed to Waynesboro is in Lexington nearly 50 miles away, which is temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
According to MoneyWise, the restaurant chain closed 51 of its outlets in 2018 and at least another 26 last year. In 2017, Ruby Tuesday reported a revenue decline year-over-year for the past five years and had posted a net loss of nine consecutive quarters before it was purchased by a private equity group.
The News Virginian attempted to contact Ruby Tuesday Inc. by phone and email, but officials had not responded to a request for comment by press time on Tuesday.
According to its website, the American restaurant known for its endless garden salad bar operates at least 13 restaurants in Virginia including sites in Lexington, Bedford and Roanoke.
City property records indicate the Waynesboro location at 1941 Rosser Avenue was purchased by Ruby Tuesday Inc. in December of 2003.
The Tennessee-based company was founded in 1972 and operated locations in 38 states and 11 countries and territories as of January 2020.
