Festive red and green bags covered the floor of the Salvation Army Distribution Center in Waynesboro on Monday morning, filled with toys and other gifts for children and individuals in need this Christmas. Donations of items from members of the community, along with the work of the Salvation Army and its organizers, ensure that families in need will have a merry Christmas.
This year, 457 local children and 360 adults registered for Christmas assistance, said Carol Johnson, who has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for 23 years. A total of 817 individuals are expected to receive assistance this year.
Waynesboro Salvation Army Capt. Timothy Jo said that all the toys and gifts remain local. The Waynesboro Salvation Army branch serves Waynesboro, Crimora, parts of Grottoes and Fishersville, and Stuarts Draft.
Organization of the Christmas toy drive begins in October, when applications open for those in need, explained Johnson. The Angel Trees were set up in various places of business, giving donors the option of either taking an angel from the tree with a child’s information, or calling the office to request someone.
“We have churches that take families, and businesses that take 25 and 35 children at a time,” Johnson said. “Some [donors] are really, really excited when they go shopping. And that’s the good part, too, just because they’re helping they’re also getting the benefit of happiness doing good.”
As a child, Johnson was introduced to the Salvation Army when she received a Christmas stocking at a party.
“My family was too prideful for anything. If people gave us stuff, my dad made us give it back,” she said. However, when she and her brother attended a Salvation Army party with some family friends, she discovered the impact of the organization’s mission. In addition to food, candy and a toy in the red stocking, Johnson also received a much-needed gift.
“I got two pair of socks that year. We were kids that walked to school and had holes in our shoes and socks, so I was excited. I thought that was amazing,” she said.
Johnson loves being part of such a mission, and her life has been greatly touched by the individuals she meets along the way.
“I feel like it’s what God wants me to do. That was my goal, was to be able to witness to the people, show them love and kindness that we can share all the time. If I could just touch somebody for the Lord, let my light shine for them, then they might go out and do the same thing,” she said.
Harold Cook has been a volunteer with the Salvation Army for the past five or six years, he said, and also serves on the advisory board.
“There are a lot of generous people in this community,” he said. “I just think this is evidence of two things. One, that there are a lot of generous people in this community; and two, that there’s a great need in this community. Sometimes some of us forget that there are people that may not have a Christmas, but because of the Salvation Army and generous people in the community, there are going to be some happy kids.”
One of the most rewarding parts of his work with the Salvation Army, Cook said, is seeing faces light up with gratitude and excitement.
“You always feel better giving than you do getting. But with the Salvation Army, you get a lot. You just get a good feeling, and you get it year round,” he said.
Recipients were indeed grateful.
“I feel like this means everything, because if it wasn’t for this, my kids probably wouldn’t have much of anything for Christmas,” said Robin Fitch, mother of three children.
Pamela Goin is on a fixed income, which can cause financial strain.
“Even though I don’t have kids, sometimes I can’t buy for myself, so this really helps me out as an older woman. Everybody wants to feel loved,” she said.
Vernell Hill is also grateful for the Salvation Army this year.
“I’m not working right now. I’ve got a disabled husband and a son, and this will be greatly appreciated,” she said. “It’s really helpful.”
Although Christmas toy donation collection has stopped for the 2019 holiday, anyone may still donate items to the Salvation Army office in Waynesboro at 900 B Street. The organization also has a need for volunteers.
Anyone in need of aid, whether for the holiday or any other time of the year, or who is interested in volunteering, may call the Waynesboro Salvation Army office at (540) 943-7591.
