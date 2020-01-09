The Salvation Army in Waynesboro exceeded its $80,000 goal during the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, officials said.
For a time, the organization was uncertain if it could meet its goal because the annual fundraiser had two fewer weeks than most years because of Thanksgiving falling so late in November.
“I was watching the numbers closely throughout the season, so I was very happy to see that it picked up and it met the goal there at the end,” said Patty Fisher, office administrator for the Waynesboro Salvation Army.
Fisher has worked for the Salvation Army for 23 years.
“I think our community is just very generous, and they really come through for us whenever we need them,” ,” Fisher said. “I think we have a very compassionate community that cares for those in need. I think the Salvation Army is very important to the community, and I think the community feels that importance.”
In addition to other monetary donations, the Salvation Army received two gold coins valued at $1,500 each, Salvation Army Captain Timothy Jo said. This is the second year that gold coins have been donated. Attached to the gold coins were notes from the anonymous donor stating their family was blessed and they wanted to give back to others.
“I really want to show my appreciation to that person,” Jo said. “I know he just wants to stay anonymous, we want to show our appreciation to him.”
Jo said the community support was a big help this year.
“Many people encouraged me by showing their appreciation,” he said. “That really boosted me up.”
Although the Red Kettle Campaign surpassed this year’s goal, Jo said 2020 might be tough financially because the Salvation Army is beginning the year short $35,000.
“Usually the summer is most dry season financially,” Jo said. “Most of our donations comes during the holiday times.”
Waynesboro might see some red kettles in July.
“We call that ‘Christmas in July,’” Jo said.
Jo hopes this endeavor may help raise necessary funds to offset the deficit. The “Christmas in July” campaign has seen some success in Fairfax and Harrisonburg in years past, and he hopes that Waynesboro may have a similar story this summer.
“Just trust God, and that’s all I can say,” Jo said. “God will provide.”
