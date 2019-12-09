SAW Patriots have re-scheduled their presentation to Waynesboro City Council from tonight until Monday, Jan. 13.
SAW Patriots advocate for second amendment protection in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, and surrounding areas. They will appeal to council to consider making Waynesboro a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
A member of the group said that SAW Patriots will be on the official meeting agenda rather than appearing only for the open citizen comment period following regular council meetings.
The Jan. 13 city council meeting will be held at Kate Collins Middle School at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.