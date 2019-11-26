Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 60 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH AROUND 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&