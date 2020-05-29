Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center of Augusta County has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its lifesaving efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center could not be more grateful for the support of the Petco Foundation that allows us to continue our lifesaving efforts. These funds will allow us to provide support to our foster community in the form of pet food, crates, leashes and other supplies,” said Hannah Richardson, animal care shelter manager at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.
This grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during this COVID-19 crisis by distributing $1 million in product and cash donations and putting out a national call to implore animal lovers to take action to help save animal lives.
“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said in a press release. “At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center do just that.”
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is a nonprofit organization serving as the open admission municipal shelter for Augusta County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
