ROCKINGHAM — Two local high school seniors are among 10 chosen in the Valley to receive $1,000 scholarships from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC).
Kaitlyn Gray, the daughter of Karen and Lance Gray, is a senior at Stuarts Draft High School.
Ryder Faunce, the son of Chris Faunce, is a senior at Wilson Memorial High School.
The cooperative’s Operation Round Up Committee recognized Gray and Faunce, according to a press release.
“I’m three years into reviewing scholarship applications and they continue to impress,” said Tony Manzione, the committee chair from Frederick County. “It really leaves you feeling good about the future of our country and the Valley. We had some really strong applicants this year. The recipients should be very proud.”
The cooperative has awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships since 1992 “for area youth to pursue their dreams, offering scholarships to high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members,” the press release stated.
This year’s recipients were chosen from 68 highly qualified applicants.
SVEC serves the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, as well as the city of Winchester.
