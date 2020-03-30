The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its lobby is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that individuals who need to speak with a magistrate will be allowed into the lobby, but only two at a time. If the lobby is at capacity, individuals will be asked to wait outside in their vehicle or to return at another time.
In conducting business with the sheriff’s office, the press release encouraged delaying business that is not time sensitive.
If business can be handled by telephone, the Augusta County ECC non-emergency number is (540) 245-5501, or the online report portal is available on the sheriff’s office web site.
To request records, call (540)245-5333 or email sherifffoia@co.augusta.va.us.
The office’s clerk can handle reports and dispatch a deputy to meet individuals in the parking lot.
According to the press release, the office will continue accepting donations for senior members of the community in a box just inside the front door.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these trying times,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement.
