The Augusta County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found dead in Stuarts Draft on Friday, Dec. 13.
Officials identified the deceased as Tensil Antwan Gipson, 43, formerly of Waynesboro. The sheriff's office said at the time of his death, Gipson had no fixed address but frequented area hotels and motels.
Officials said in a press release that on Friday at 8:30 a.m. deputies responded to the rear of Atlantic Bank in the 2600 Block of Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, police said deputies and EMS responders found the deceased near the parking lot.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact investigator Chad Marshall at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
The sheriff's office said weather may have been a factor.
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause of death.
