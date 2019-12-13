The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 44-year-old male, who was found dead in Stuarts Draft.
Officials said in a press release that on Friday at 8:30 a.m. deputies responded to the rear of Atlantic Bank in the 2600 Block of Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, police said deputies and EMS responders found the deceased near the parking lot.
The investigation is ongoing, and the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety, no foul play is suspected and weather may have been a factor.
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause of death.
