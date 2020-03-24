The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered man who reportedly shot himself and then drove on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The missing man, identified as William M. Feck, was reportedly seen at an overlook on Afton Mountain on Monday at approximately 5 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Inn at Afton Monday afternoon after a third part reported that a man, believed to be Feck, shot himself in the upper chest/arm with a handgun. The man then allegedly drove south on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a white SUV.
Deputies were unable to locate Feck. A preliminary investigation revealed that family members had not spoken with Feck since Saturday.
Feck is a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot 3 inches in height and 155 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and numerous tattoos including facial tattoos.
Feck was last seen wearing dark colored jeans with a white belt, yellow shirt and an orange hat.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Feck is asked to contact investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.