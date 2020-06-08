The public’s assistance is requested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in finding a missing Craigsville woman and her two children.
Desire G. Sherwood, 25, Grace Washington, 5, and 1-year-old Violet Washington were expected to be enroute to their home in Craigsville after driving a man to his home in Dayton, according to a press release.
They were last seen or heard from on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.
Sherwood is described as white, standing 5’7”, weighing 215 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. She was driving a dark green 2006 GMC Envoy with unknown 30-day tags.
Grace Washington is described as black, 4’5” tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.
Violet Washington is described as black, 3’ feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about these missing persons is asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.