The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile.
According to a release sheriff's office, 15-year-old Hannah Yung Lofstedt was last seen at her Fishersville home on Wednesday around 2 a.m.
Lofstedt is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Lofstedt's location is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
