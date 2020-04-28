The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Churchville home on Monday morning at approximately 2 a.m.
The runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Farrah Lynn Clark, is described as 5 foot 2 inches in height and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Clark recently moved to the area from Connecticut. A note that she left suggests she was headed to a family member's home in either Connecticut or Florida. Clark reportedly took a cat and a pet snake with her.
Anyone with information about Clark is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
