Local businesses in and around Waynesboro will join small stores across the country in offering Small Business Saturday promotions.
The occasion began 10 years ago as a promotion by American Express to encourage consumers to shop at local, independent shops to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
According to American Express’ 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 104 million shoppers spent a record high of $17.8 billion last year alone. Since the campaign began in 2010, Small Business Saturday spending has reached an estimated $103 billion.
Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin said that while the city doesn’t keep any data on the local impact of Small Business Saturday, it’s always important to shop local when possible.
“Local small business can be a lifeline to a community and adds to an overall mix between the chain stores and local entrepreneurs. We try to support our local entrepreneurs whether they’re a retail store or not by providing the resources to help them succeed,” said Hitchin.
Hitchin said local area stores often offer different merchandise and shopping experiences in comparison to chain retailers. Successful local entrepreneurship helps encourage additional entrepreneurs to open businesses in the city, Hitchin noted.
“You’re supporting your neighbors whereas in a chain store its a different set of merchandise, different everything. A local business owner is probably your neighbor and you’re helping support that,” he said.
Some of this year’s Small Business Saturday offerings in and around Waynesboro include:
P Buckley Moss Gallery, Waynesboro – triple chances to win a Christmas basket valued at more than $150. Winner announced Dec. 15.
Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro – purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus gift card or purchase a $100 gift card and receive a $20 bonus gift card.
South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro – 20% off Redington boots, waders, Vice Fly rods and combos, Winston Kairos fly rods for $295 and more.
The Vinyl Asylum, Staunton – 25% off all items.
Sole Focus Running, Staunton – 20% off Aftershokz Titanium or Air, 20% off Superfeet and PowerStep insoles, 25% off sports bras and more.
Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton – 10% off all purchases and buy one, get one on CD and vinyl.
Micah’s Coffee, Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft – Buy 10 gift cards, get one free.
The Flower Girl, Waynesboro – Up to 50% off Christmas inventory.
