This week I felt like I was stuck in the movie “Groundhog Day” where everything keeps repeating itself.
Many months ago, I committed to giving a talk to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society on March 19. After running through possible program topics, we settled on a program for me to present entitled: “Coughs & Sneezes Spread Diseases: The Flu Pandemic of 1918.”
This week, in the wake of the declaration of a national emergency because of a pandemic, my talk was cancelled. That’s right — my talk on a pandemic was cancelled because of a pandemic.
In light of that, I thought it would be worthwhile to give some historical perspective to that influenza pandemic of just over one hundred years ago. There are similarities and there are vast differences as well.
Back in 1918 we were in the last few months of World War I, but the heaviest fighting was yet to come. The military campaign that ended the war — the Meuse-Argonne Campaign — involved many local men and the bitter fighting would result in a high casualty rate. When the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, 16 million people around the world had perished as a result of the conflict, including 117,000 Americans, about 60 of whom were from the Augusta County area. To put that in perspective, Americans numbered just more than 103 million in 1918, a little less than a third of today’s population of 327 million
But the war’s death toll, as staggering as it was, paled in comparison to the second, deadlier event that was occurring simultaneously — the global influenza pandemic that peaked in the fall of 1918. That pandemic, which probably originated in Fort Riley, Kansas, from a strain of virus that jumped from birds to people, still counts as the deadliest human pandemic in recorded human history. It killed about 5% of the world’s population, at least 50 million people. In one year, the life expectancy in the U.S. dropped 12 years.
The flu virus spreads through the world’s population each year; however, the particular strain of flu that was present in 1918-1919 was like no other that had been seen before or since. With most strains of influenza, individuals sicken for a few days with symptoms that include chills, fevers, aches and pains, runny nose and congestion. After these symptoms have passed, they usually recover, but with the flu of 1918, something different happened. Victims often developed bacterial pneumonia or, more rarely, meningitis, which quickly killed them.
In addition, the highest mortality rate for flu is usually among those who are very young or very old or who have compromised immune systems. In 1918, the highest mortality occurred in young, healthy, physically fit adults who had the strongest immune systems. Those victims, often young men serving in the military, sickened with the flu, and then immediately become deathly ill often with pneumonia, and died within hours or days because of the secondary infection. Immune systems never turned off and fought against itself until the patient was dead. The healthier the immune system, the more chances that the disease would prove fatal.
The flu pandemic of 1918 swept the globe, and residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County were not able to escape its devastating effects. People across all parts of society were struck down with the flu and there appeared to be no way to stop the spread. The local newspapers were filled with the sudden deaths of apparently healthy men and women in the area.
The newspapers also contained warnings that “Coughs and Sneezes Spread Diseases,” and health department flyers asked people to wear masks, not to touch their faces and mouths, and to stay away from other people. “Keep away from crowds,” stated one public health flyer. Does any of this sound familiar?
Medical professionals did not have a good idea of the exact nature of the virus nor how to prevent it. People panicked and turned to potions and “medicines” that frankly sound more than a little scary. There were formaldehyde candles to burn for fumigation for instance. Another concoction, sold in a Staunton drugstore, had strychnine in it — bet that worked wonders on the body. In Staunton, members of the draft board were required to wear masks in public. Many others wore masks when going out as well.
Nothing seemed to work in stopping the spread of the disease or its intensity, causing the editor of the Waynesboro paper to lament: “…so far, no medicine or effort of any sort seems to have any more effect than pouring water on a duck’s back.”
The worst locally came in late September and early October. Around Oct. 9, everyone in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County was in lock down under an official quarantine. All public and private schools were closed. People could not go to church, and were also not allowed to go to “moving pictures” or theaters. “No further meetings or gatherings of any kind whatever be held until further notice is officially given by the Board of Health,” read the government notice. After about three weeks, the quarantine was lifted for the most part about Oct. 31.
Everyone was hit hard, but many of the places with large populations of people gathered together suffered the most. Harrisonburg Normal School (now James Madison University) had to turn one of its classroom buildings into a makeshift hospital when over 60 students sickened, although luckily none died.
Western State Hospital in Staunton was particularly hard hit with 200 cases of the flu and 15 deaths. In Stuarts Draft, the closed schoolhouse was re-opened as a hospital for area residents where 27 patients were cared for and only one died.
In a farming community like Augusta County, the ripple effects of the war and the flu created a depleted workforce that meant many of the fall crops were in danger of not being harvested. In Waynesboro, the Loth Stove Company actually shut down production and sent all healthy employees to the fields to help harvest crops.
Every day in late September and all of October meant bad news in the newspapers. At one point there were 20,000 people in Virginia who were stricken with the flu. Many of those who sickened and died were soldiers who never made it overseas to fight. Military bases were petri dishes for the disease with thousands of young men — the most vulnerable population —living in close quarters. On Oct. 6, a newspaper article reported on that exponential rise of the disease: “Spanish influenza spread more rapidly during the 24 hours ending today at noon, than in any similar period since the disease became epidemic. Reports to the office of the surgeon general of the army showed 17,383 [new] cases in army camps.” That daily total was 4,498 more than in the preceding 24-hour period. In that 24 hours, the army also reported 452 deaths, 153 more than the previous 24 hours.
That staggering infection and death rate among military personnel played out here at home as well. More than half of the 60 local military men who died in WWI did so from influenza. Edwin Dameron and Charles Hodge of Stuarts Draft, Russell Snyder of Churchville, W.R. Hevener of Staunton were among those in the military who perished from the flu. Perhaps the saddest story was of the Beard brothers from Mint Spring. One was stationed in New Jersey and the other in Virginia. They died of the flu within a week of each other. Their bodies were shipped home and laid to rest after a double funeral at Bethel Presbyterian Church.
The records of Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton provide a snapshot of what was happening across the area. In 1917 and 1920 there were no burials of people who died of influenza and very few of pneumonia, the major complication of the 1918 flu. However, between Sept. 26, 1918, and March 26, 1919, there were 34 burials of people who died of influenza or pneumonia, 11 in October alone. There were three days in which two flu victims buried on the same day. Ten of those 34 Thornrose burials were young adults from the area who had died unexpectedly elsewhere, like those soldiers in military bases. Their bodies were shipped back to their hometown in Staunton for burial.
The peak of the pandemic came the last week of October in 1918. During that week, 2,700 Americans died in battle in Europe and 21,000 civilians died on the home front in this country. Before the pandemic had run its course, a half million Americans perished and over 50 million people worldwide died. Forty-five percent of those deaths were of people between the ages of 15 and 35, the healthiest and most fit in the population.
Let’s hope that this current epidemic is stopped in its tracks long before something like 1918 is repeated. While canceling basketball tournaments, closing schools and postponing events that bring people together might seem alarmist to some, a look through the history books at what happened in 1918 provides a sobering picture of what could happen.
One doctor who survived the 1918 pandemic spoke sadly of it afterward.
“The disease simply had its way. It came like a thief in the night and stole our treasure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.