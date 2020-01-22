STAUNTON — It is a long, narrow piece of plate glass. In the lower right-hand corner is the faint ink shadow of some sort of seal. Many years ago I had salvaged it from my great-grandfather’s barn when his daughter, my grandmother, was selling the farm.
The only thing that I could recall from that transaction was she said it was from a Model T Ford. Taking her word for it, I tucked it away in our garage and forgot about it.
A few decades passed.
This summer I decided to clean our garage and, in doing so, ran across the “windshield.”
After cleaning off at least the first layer of dirt and grime, I looked closely at the piece of glass and at the remnants of the seal. When photographed and blown up on my computer I could deduce that the “seal” seemed to be some sort of inspection sticker issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Finance, an agency that no longer exists.
That confirmed to me that the piece of glass was probably a windshield, but the question remained as to whether or not it was a Model T. Those historical ponderings set me on a collision course for a meeting with me friend and former colleague Bruce Elder.
I first met Bruce when he served on Staunton’s city council and I was on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. Now we are both off doing other things, but I knew that he was the person who could help me with my historical questions as his main line of work is the collecting, restoration, and sale of antique and classic automobiles. I started by sending him a photograph of the seal on the supposed windshield and then I took the glass down to his amazing building on South New Street in Staunton, across from the Mill Street Restaurant.
The visit to his establishment was the grand prize for launching my historical quest. For more than 100 years this giant hulk of a building has had one purpose — automobiles.
The cavernous building, probably designed by famed Staunton architect T.J. Collins, was constructed of concrete over steel in order to be fireproof. Without that inflammatory guarantee, it would have been too dangerous to work in a building that always had 40 or so cars filled with gas along with the storage of fuel, grease, and rubber tires that went along with the business of having a working garage as well as an automobile showroom.
The Beverley Garage opened in 1911, right next to the C&O railroad depot where automobiles shipped from America’s booming car manufacturing industry could be easily offloaded. The 1912 advertisement for the garage touted it as “fireproof” with “Day and Night Service.”
Further, the advertisement noted: “Largest Tire Repair Plant in the South, Machine Shop and Repairs, Distributors for the Celebrated Ford Autos, Phone 99 Day or Night.” The president of the company was M.W. Mercereau and the manager was Edward Woodward.
Within four years, in 1916, the automobile establishment sold seven different kinds of tires, new and used cars from “leading makers of automobiles,” offered welding, vulcanizing, parts and supplies, was a battery service center, and bragged that it was the “largest tire repair shop in the South.”
In another few years, in 1919, the dealership also began selling Fordson Tractors, Fort “TT” one ton trucks, plows, drills, cultivators, and other agricultural implements, and had branched out into Delco Light and Power Plants for those in the rural areas who needed electricity. Of course, the company still had Ford cars and Firestone Tires and tubes.
Through the years the name changed, in the 1920s it became the Augusta Motor Company, but the products of automobiles, agricultural equipment, as well as the service and repair remained. From 1959-1966 the grand building stood vacant but became the Fiesta Sales Corporation from 1967 until 1976 when general merchandise was sold. From 1977 until 1989 the building was again vacant, but soon the Beverley Garage would get back to its roots and come full circle.
Bruce Elder moved into the building in 1989. With the opening of the Bruce A. Elder Antique and Classic Automobiles the building is once again filled with shiny automobiles as well as a lot of history. These days in addition to restoring and selling cars from the past, Bruce and his assistant for the last 25 years, Brian Rhodes, give tours through the building around the collection of automobiles from America’s past.
It was into this giant automobile history machine that I stepped recently with my windshield. Bruce and Brian got right down to the business of telling me all about my glass artifact.
First, was it from a Model T? Several measurements and comparisons with a black Model T on the second story of their building confirmed that what I had was the lower windshield of a Model T.
Model Ts in the 1920s were equipped with an upper and lower windshield. There was a rubber seal between the two that allowed the top panel to fold out for ventilation in the vehicle.
My windshield was simple plate glass, not safety glass. Safety glass, which consisted of a middle layer of composite material laminated between two pieces of plate glass, caused the glass to spider web when hit during an accident rather than to break into jagged and deadly pieces that could lacerate people. Henry Ford introduced safety glass into his automobiles in 1928 after a terrible accident involving one of his employees.
After Bruce and Brian examined the windshield for details, they determined that my windshield came from a black Model T manufactured between 1923 and 1925. Ford started manufacturing the Model "T" in 1909, and started building them on a moving assembly line in 1914. One bottleneck in their assembly was in paint finishing. This was solved by the use of a fast drying black enamel. Thus, all Ford cars and trucks from 1914 to 1925 were painted in a color called "Black Japan."
If my great-grandfather had purchased the car new sometime between 1923 and 1925, he almost certainly would have bought it from the dealer in the very building where I was now standing. There is no reason to think that he would have gone anywhere else considering that he was a merchant in downtown Staunton just a block or so away and that he probably knew the owner and manager of the establishment. The next closest place at the time where he could have purchased a Model T was in Craigsville.
Although there were hundreds of different types of cars in the world in 1923, Henry Ford had cornered the market with his moving automobile assembly line that cranked out a new car every 40 seconds with an efficiency that made the price affordable for the average American. Overnight the price of a new car dropped from around $800 to about $300 once he ushered in that moving assembly line. By 1923 Ford was assembling more than two million cars a year, and by the mid-1920s, three-quarters of the cars on earth were Fords because of their affordability.
The base price for the vehicle in 1925 was $290, $363 if one wanted a starter and generator. The latter, while $73 higher in price, meant that the driver would not have had to get out and crank the car to get it going. Getting the starter and generator was a popular choice for convenience’s sake and because improperly operating the crank was dangerous and more than one person wound up with a broken arm.
I don’t know if my grandfather purchased the car new, but if he did it represented a considerable investment — the $290 represents $4,237 in today’s dollars, while adding the starter and generator drove it up to $5,303.
Having a touring roadster (top speed of 35 mph) was the thing to do for a respectable professional in Staunton. The city was a car crazy place in the decades before the Great Depression, according to Bruce, and the automobile is intertwined with the city’s history.
It all goes back to good roads. At the dawn of the 20th century Staunton was a nightmare for the owners of the new-fangled horseless carriages. The streets were steep and muddy, and strewn with horseshoe nails, so certain, better neighborhoods got their streets paved with cobblestones. That made the real estate values in those areas rise and it also inspired people living in those neighborhoods to buy more automobiles.
Soon everyone was clamoring to have their streets paved and everyone wanted to be next. The financial strain on the government was what, in part, caused the city to reorganize and invent the city manager form of government.
“The city manager form of government was really about paving the streets and the adoption of the automobile,” Bruce explained.
The city’s connections with the automobile goes even further: the first Virginia license plate, number one, was issued in 1906 to the owner of an Oldsmobile in Staunton for instance. The Glidden Good Roads Tour from New York City to Jacksonville Florida, sponsored by financier and auto enthusiast Charles J. Glidden, stopped in Staunton overnight in October of 1911 to highlight the progressive efforts of the city in adapting to the automobile. And, finally, Woodrow Wilson was the first U.S. President to be a member of the American Automobile Association (although he never had a driver’s license) and President Wilson also signed the first national transportation bill, the Federal Aid Road Act (1916).
And the heart of the car craziness was the Beverley Garage that Bruce has called home since 1989.
“This place is a car guy’s dreamhouse,” he said of his ability to return the building to its automobile roots. “The Beverley Garage was the palace. It had everything – tires, vulcanizing, greasing, even taking the body of an automobile and converting it into a truck if that is what you wanted. It was full service.”
Although he has been at his current building for 30 years, he has actually been in the business of automobiles — selling cars and parts and restoring vehicles – for 45 years. He has sold cars all over the U.S. and in at least 25 countries.
A lot of people who come into his showroom aren’t looking to buy or sell, however, they are trying to learn a little something about the past.
“There are a lot of stories here, about this place and the automobiles. It all comes back to the stories,” Bruce said.
For that reason, Brian has been giving tours of the building and its vehicles for a number of years. Four times a day, at 10:30, 1:30, 3, and 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, folks can show up and get a tour. After he and Bruce finished telling me about my piece of glass, Brian gave me an abbreviated and very focused tour. The focus was a black Model T Touring Car, 1923-1925 — one that matched the very windshield that I had brought into the showroom.
Not only did I get to see the Model T, but Brian allowed me to sit in it (did you know that the driver’s door is fake, and you have to enter the car from the passenger door?) And so, I put my body through the appropriate contortions to get behind the wheel of a Model T.
It took a little physical dexterity to do so, but I was glad that I did it and got to look out the windshield just like my grandfather could have done a century ago.
This Model T didn’t have an inspection sticker, but I knew that my grandfather’s vehicle had one. Turns out that in 1933, Virginia got worried about how unsafe vehicles were with all their moving parts and plate glass combined with the very poor roads (outside the city of Staunton).
And so, the inspection idea was born…which also ties into the establishment of the Virginia State Police because trained enforcement people were needed to man the inspection stations. (But that’s another story.)
The shadow of the sticker on my windshield is a glass inspection sticker. Because this particular vehicle did not have safety glass the state felt it necessary to inspect it to make sure it was still safe to drive. I don’t know much more except to say that if this sticker was on my grandfather’s Model T then I am sure that he loathed it. He hated taxes and governmental reach. He always rued the day that income tax was instituted, and I still have an IRS refund check from the 1920s for seven cents that he refused to ever cash!
Nonetheless, I am glad that my grandfather, or whomever had the Model T at the time decided to obey the law and get his automobile’s glass inspected because without those bits of ink that somehow managed to survive a century while being stored in a barn and garage, I wouldn’t have had anything to spark my curiosity and this story would never have come to light.
