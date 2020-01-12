There are normal processes of aging, both physically and mentally. No longer being able to get up on a ladder or forgetting names, for instance, are frustrating but normal.
But there are also abnormal things that might point to the onset of dementia. Things such as completely losing track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time, especially if those symptoms are accompanied by increasingly poor judgment, and poor physical hygiene, are signs that things are seriously amiss in the brain.
Shortly before Christmas the Senior Saints of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro invited Janice Gentry and Erin Potts from the Valley Program for Aging Services to present a program on creating a “dementia-friendly community” at the church’s monthly community dinner.
Janice is the Director of Senior Services for Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. Erin was an intern from Old Dominion University who happens to also have family in Waynesboro.
The program, part of Dementia Friends of Virginia, is designed to help everyone in a community better understand the issues surrounding dementia and to work toward providing a meaningful life for those with the disease by creating dementia friendly communities.
Dementia Friends is a global movement that began in the United Kingdom through the work of the Alzheimer’s Society and is now spreading across America. The program’s goal is to help people understand what dementia is and is not, how it affects people, and how everyone can make a positive difference in the lives of those with the disease.
“The goal of Dementia Friends is to increase understanding and reduce the stigma,” explained Janice. “And to make sure that people with dementia still have full and healthy lives,” added Erin.
To that end, Erin and Janice led the after-dinner crowd through a short workshop that began with people shouting out words that they think of when someone says “dementia.” “Fear” and “confusion” were among the words floated around the room.
Dementia is a disease of the brain that is not a normal part of the aging process they explained. However, it is important to remember that those with dementia are still valuable members of the community and can still have a good quality of life.
“You should still include those with dementia in conversations and make them feel good about what they are doing,” explained Erin.
However, Janice added: “Dementia doesn’t just affect the person with the diagnosis; it affects everyone around them.”
To demonstrate the point, they divided everyone into small groups and asked them to write down all the steps involved in one of two daily tasks, either brushing one’s teeth or making a sandwich. My group chose the tooth-brushing task. We came up with 14 steps and still forgot some.
The point of the exercise was to show how missing just one step in a normal daily living process could be frustrating and make the person with dementia feel self-conscious.
The challenge for those helping is to identify specific areas that are causing a struggle and to give a little help to empower that person. “It requires a lot of patience and understanding and active listening skills,” Erin and Janice said.
They ran through a list of proper communication skills including treating the person with dignity and respect, offering comfort and reassurance, avoiding criticism, correction, and arguing, and encouraging nonverbal communication such as asking the person to point or gesture.
They also urged the group to turn their new understanding of dementia into action by using their skills to work with persons with dementia. Groups are also welcome to get in touch with Janice and Erin and have them present a Dementia Friends workshop.
And, finally, Dementia Friends of Virginia is trying to work with local governments to get them certified as “dementia-friendly communities.” Lexington and Buena Vista, cities just south of here, have recently become certified.
“The purpose of becoming a certified dementia-friendly community is to educate people in restaurants, banks, etc. Usually it ends up with an official government proclamation,” Janice said.
“We just want people to understand that people with dementia can have a good quality of life. It is just going to be different,” Erin and Janice concluded.
Nancy Sorrells is a freelancer for The News Virginian. She mostly writes about history and sports.
