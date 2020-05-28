Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will have a new head chef in the kitchen, the farm brewery and winery announced Thursday.
Chef Stephan Klein was named executive chef and will be responsible for overseeing menus and staff of Stable Craft’s agri-pub style restaurant as well as weddings, receptions, private parties and corporate events.
“We are excited to welcome executive chef Klein to Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill,” owner Craig Nargi said in a press release. “Chef Klein is extremely talented, with an impressive culinary background and we are confident that guests and locals will love what he brings to the table.”
According to the release, Klein also will be updating Stable Craft’s menu as well as developing new menus for weddings and receptions.
Citing his father and stepfather as his culinary inspirations, teaching him to love what the Earth could provide, Klein brings his farm-to-table culinary philosophy to the brewery.
“I am really thrilled to be taking the lead at this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” Klein said. “I am looking forward to combining the rustic chic of Stable Craft Brewing with my take on fresh from the farm fare to introduce guests to a totally unique eating experience.”
Before joining Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, Klein most recently acted as chef tournade at the historic Homestead Resort in Hot Springs overseeing the resort’s fine dining, fast casual and casual outlets.
