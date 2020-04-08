One person died and two more were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-81 in Augusta County on Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police responded to two crashes at approximately 10:45 p.m. at the 207-mile marker.
Police said a 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling north on I-81 when it crossed over an icy patch in the road causing the driver to lose control. The Ford veered into the right travel lane and collided with a northbound tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the tractor trailer to overturn.
A northbound Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer tried to avoid the two-vehicle crash and ended up running off the road.
The driver of the tractor trailer died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to Augusta Health for treatment.
VSP's Appomattox Division crash reconstruction team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
