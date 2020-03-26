Virginia State Police is investigating after a pedestrian-related crash in Augusta County on Thursday.
At approximately 5:54 a.m. on Route 250, just west of Frog Pond Road, a 26-year-old New Jersey male was walking with traffic in the travel lane when he was struck by a 2007 Mazda sedan.
The pedestrian, who police said was dressed in dark clothing, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The driver, an adult female from Staunton, was not injured in the crash. State police said no charges will be placed.
