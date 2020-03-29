The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed Sunday two positive cases of COVID-19 in Augusta County and one positive case in the city of Staunton.
No additional details on the three positive cases were released in a joint statement from the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro and the County of Augusta.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout the Commonwealth, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Laura Kornegay, director of CSHD. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
Kornegay further recommends avoiding social gatherings of more than 10, and those 65 years or older or with serious chronic medical conditions to stay at home.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus,” Kornegay said.
All three local governments have dedicated websites for COVID-19. The city of Staunton’s can be accessed at staunton.va.us/COVID-19, Augusta County at AugustaCountyVA.gov/covid19 and the city of Waynesboro at waynesboro.va.us/1032/coronavirus-resource-information.
As of Sunday, these three cases are not yet reflected in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Sunday, the district now has 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases — five in Harrisonburg, four in Rockingham, two in Rockbridge, two in Augusta County and one in Staunton.
