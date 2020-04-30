STAUNTON — The city of Staunton announced Thursday that the annual Fourth of July event is cancelled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Happy Birthday, America" event, held in Gypsy Hill Park, was originally scheduled for July 3 and 4.
A press release from the city said they were "saddened" to cancel the celebration, but the cancellation was necessary because of "the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the associated uncertainty of planning for large, public events this summer."
"Our team of volunteers was eagerly planning a big celebration on Independence Day with the ever-popular parade, concert, fireworks, pageant and numerous other activities," the release states.
The city said they are exploring possibilities that would "respect public safety guidelines" while also celebrating the Fourth of July.
