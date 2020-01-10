STAUNTON — The Staunton Creative Community Fund has been chosen to participate in the 2020 Rural Innovation Initiative.
Rural Innovation Strategies Inc. announced Friday that SCCF was chosen after a “competitive nationwide selection process.”
The Rural Innovation Initiative, according to a press release, is “a technical assistance program supporting rural communities working to create digital economy jobs with an innovation hub strategy.”
Launched in 2018, the Rural Innovation Initiative is possible through a cooperative agreement between RISI and the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Additional funding comes from the Siegel Family Endowment and Walmart.
”We are thrilled to be working with RISI,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of Staunton Creative Community Fund, in the press release. “We can’t wait to see what our Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development Committee and the entire Shenandoah Valley can accomplish with their guidance.”
According to the press release, SCCF “will receive a range of support from on-site and video conference time with RISI staff to opportunities for collaboration with similarly motivated communities, as well as templates and written resources as they execute an innovation hub strategy: an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in new economy jobs, and empower them to launch the startups that will drive their digital economies.”
“Staunton Creative Community Fund has done an impressive job of partnering with regional organizations to lay the groundwork for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Matt Dunne, executive director of RISI and founder of the Center on Rural Innovation, in the press release. “We were impressed with the powerful regional approach this team is taking and look forward to working with them to continue the momentum through our technical assistance program.”
SCCF and nine other communities were chosen across the U.S. “because they are in designated rural counties according to U.S. Census definitions or consortiums of rural communities in close geographic proximity to one another,” the press release stated.
Qualified communities have: existing high-speed broadband, available real estate, or significant portions of the community located in Opportunity Zones and/or New Market Tax Credit census tracts, a relationship with a four-year endowed residential college or university campus willing to partner in this effort, and a nonprofit organization prepared to lead the initiative.
