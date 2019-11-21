Staunton Downtown Development Association names new executive director

STAUNTON — Greg A. Beam, a native of Staunton, has been chosen as the new executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association.
Beam begins his new position on Dec. 9, following the resignation of Julie Markowitz, who served the association for 14 years.
The association’s Search Committee, which included board members and downtown business owners, received more than 40 resumes, according to a press release.
“There were many qualified applicants and the SDDA appreciated the overwhelming response from some very talented candidates,” the press release stated.
Beam most recently served as the Valley Mission’s director of marketing and development, and has served as guest director of Mary Baldwin University’s theater program.
According to the press release, Beam is active in the local dramatic arts scene as a director of performances, and as a member of boards for Ampersand Arts, ShenanArts and Oak Grove Theater.
"I was impressed and delighted with the response we received to the job posting,” said Anna Schoenduby, SDDA Board President, in the press release. “We had many qualified applicants and I want to thank each person who applied for the position. This city is comprised of hard-working and passionate individuals who value giving back to their community. The search committee evaluated each applicant and we are extremely pleased with the outcome of the search."
Beam, the press release stated, previously served on the association’s promotions committee and on the association’s board for eight years, including as board president.
Since 2016, he has been responsible for the design of the Santa float in Staunton’s annual Christmas Parade in partnership with ShenanArts.
“It is truly an honor to have been selected to serve as the next executive director of the SDDA — one of the most successful Main Street communities in America,” said Beam in the press release. “I am looking forward to working with the SDDA Board of Directors, stakeholders, community members and City of Staunton officials as together we guide our beautiful and historic downtown through its next phase of growth.”
The feeling is mutual, according to the press release, which stated the board “is delighted” and Schoenduby is “thrilled” to work with Beam in his new position.
“He has a passion and vision for Staunton and is the right person to lead the SDDA in the coming years," Schoenduby said in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.