RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday, appointing Staunton’s Fire Chief to the Virginia Fire Services Board.
R. Scott Garber of the City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department was appointed to the board. According to its website, the Virginia Fire Services Board consist of 15 members appointed by the Governor.
Garber started as a 20-year-old firefighter at Staunton Fire and Rescue. This year, he marked 25 years in Staunton and 10 years as fire chief.
