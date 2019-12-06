Nathan N. Eye, 23, of Staunton died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 221 on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at approximately 10:25 p.m. when a 2002 Toyota Tacoma traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned in the median several times.
Eye was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene, the press release stated.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.